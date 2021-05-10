Conor McGregor says he will definitely compete at welterweight in the future.

The Irishman has fought at 170lbs three times in his career with mixed results.

‘Notorious’ first fought at welterweight back in 2016. On just a few days’ notice McGregor jumped up to 170lbs to face off against Nate Diaz at UFC 196.

The former dual weight champion enjoyed a strong first round but quickly gassed and was tapped out by Diaz in round two.

McGregor and Diaz went to war at welterweight a few months later. The 32-year-old’s cardio held up in his second fight at the weight and he ultimately got the win via majority decision.

In January 2020, McGregor ended his time away from MMA with a welterweight bout against Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone. It was his most impressive outing at the weight to date. McGregor needed just 40 seconds to take out the usually tough veteran at UFC 246.

Welterweight champion, Kamaru Usman, recently made an empathic defence of his belt when he knocked out Jorge Masvidal at UFC 261. In the immediate aftermath of that fight McGregor took aim at Usman and the welterweight division.

“Usman even copying my shots now,” McGregor wrote on Twitter. “Am I to fight this guy at some stage? I think so. Can’t be copying my words and my shots and not get a smack for it. I like 170. It’s mine soon.

“I’m a block at 170 guys. Give me till end of year at this 155 weight,” McGregor added. “I’ll get the strap and then I’ll go up again. After green fungus panties hahaha “cos any one of these fools can get it” – usman”

On Sunday, McGregor opened up to his fans and invited them to ask him anything.

One fan wanted to know if the UFC superstar was serious about moving up to 170lbs to challenge for gold.

“Yes. I’ve always liked how I looked, felt, and performed at 170,” McGregor replied. “I will most certainly be going back up!”

McGregor is coming off a loss to Dustin Poirier who knocked him out at UFC 257 in January. He’s is booked to square off against ‘The Diamond’ for a third time on July 10 at UFC 264.

Do you think Conor McGregor could become champ at welterweight?