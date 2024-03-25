Conor McGregor goes sneaker shopping with Road House co-Star Jake Gyllenhaal, drops 24k on kicks

Road House co-stars Conor McGregor and Jake Gyllenhaal went sneaker shopping with Complex’s Joe La Puma at Stadium Goods in New York City.

While there, the Irishman spotted a pair of Nike MAG shoes, an official release of the futuristic self-lacing footwear from Back to the Future II with an asking price of $35,000. Once seeing the price tag, Gyllenhaal couldn’t help, but be taken aback, though McGregor appeared to be unfazed.

While out, McGregor did drop a pretty penny on some new kicks, dropping a cool $24,000 while Gyllenhaal went with a more modest expenditure of $1,000.

Will we see Conor mcGregor and Jake Gyllenhaal back for a Road House sequel?

McGregor and Gyllenhaal have been spotted making the rounds together over the last several months in promotion of their recently released remake of the 1989 action classic. In the remake of Road House, Gyllenhaal places ex-UFC fighter Dalton who accepts a job as a bouncer at a Florida Keys roadhouse. While there, he finds himself unwittingly waging war with a businessman who’s been terrorizing the town for years.

The film has earned mostly positive reviews, holding strong with a 61% critic score on Rotten Tomatoes and a 57% audience score. LowKick MMA’s official review of Road House called it “a mindless popcorn flick that you can throw on anytime you want to zone out and just watch people beat the sh*t out of each other.”

Rumblings of a sequel have already begun with Gyllenhaal eager to reprise his role. Conor McGregor has also revealed that there are talks of a potential prequel focused on his over-the-top villain, Knox.