Conor McGregor, Valentina Shevchenko Believe Joanna Jedrzejczyk Beat Weili Zhang

Not everyone agreed with the verdict of the Weili Zhang vs. Joanna Jedrzejczyk fight.

The pair battled for the women’s strawweight title in the co-main event of UFC 248 on Saturday night. It was an epic back-and-forth striking battle that eventually went the distance in what many are calling the greatest fight in women’s mixed martial arts history.

One of the greatest fights in MMA history. #IWD2020



One of the greatest fights in MMA history. #IWD2020 pic.twitter.com/m7AVtTNu7c — UFC (@ufc) March 8, 2020

In the end, it was Zhang who edged Jedrzejczyk out as she earned a razor-thin split decision victory to retain her belt.

Not many complained about the decision once it was announced. However, Conor McGregor and Valentina Shevchenko were among a few who felt Jedrzejczyk should have become a two-time champion.

“@joannamma is the winner at this fight!” Shevchenko tweeted afterwards.

@joannamma is the winner at this fight ! — Valentina Shevchenko (@BulletValentina) March 8, 2020

“Amazing contest! Wrong decision,” McGregor tweeted on Sunday.

Regardless of who one thinks won the fight, everyone can agree that both ladies put it all on the line and left everything they had in the Octagon. Not many would complain if a rematch was booked between the two, either.

And given that Zhang and Jedrzejczyk suffered no major significant injuries, maybe it’s something we won’t have to wait long to see.

Who did you think deserved to win the fight?