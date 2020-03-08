Weili Zhang And Joanna Jedrzejczyk Go To War – UFC 248 Highlights

Weili Zhang and Joanna Jedrzejczyk battled in what was arguably the best fight in women’s mixed martial arts.
Zhang and Jedrzejczyk collided in the co-main event of UFC 248 on Saturday night for the women’s strawweight title. Both fighters had their moments rocking each other multiple times.
In the end, the crowd applauded as they fought the full distance in a very close encounter. Only one can win, though, and it was Zhang who ended up earning the split decision verdict to defend her title.
