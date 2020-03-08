Weili Zhang And Joanna Jedrzejczyk Go To War – UFC 248 Highlights

Spread the word!













Weili Zhang and Joanna Jedrzejczyk battled in what was arguably the best fight in women’s mixed martial arts.

Zhang and Jedrzejczyk collided in the co-main event of UFC 248 on Saturday night for the women’s strawweight title. Both fighters had their moments rocking each other multiple times.

In the end, the crowd applauded as they fought the full distance in a very close encounter. Only one can win, though, and it was Zhang who ended up earning the split decision verdict to defend her title.

You can watch the highlights below:

Grab that popcorn. 🍿



Zhang and Joanna delivering through R1! #UFC248 pic.twitter.com/h2cnNgBwEh — UFC (@ufc) March 8, 2020

WARRIORS. 👊



Weili and Joanna putting it all on the line for the right to be called champion! 🏆 #UFC248 pic.twitter.com/uav5jTjn4B — UFC (@ufc) March 8, 2020

Arguably the GREATEST fight in women's mixed martial arts history! 👏



Only ONE can be champion. SCORECARDS BELOW. ⬇️ #UFC248 pic.twitter.com/Gjl0SR8aUZ — UFC (@ufc) March 8, 2020

AND STILL. 🏆



🇨🇳 Zhang Weili retains her title in a showdown of EPIC proportions! #ChinaStrong #UFC248 pic.twitter.com/UT1HqDgH9j — UFC (@ufc) March 8, 2020

What did you think of the fight?