Former duel-weight UFC champion, Conor McGregor has been blasted by fellow former gold holder, Henry Cejudo off the back of their tense back-and-forth over the weekend – with the latter pointing to the Dubliner’s uncertain argument with anti-doping agency, USADA, as well as his apparent lacking grappling ability.

McGregor, a former undisputed lightweight and featherweight champion under the banner of the promotion, has yet to return to the Octagon since headlining UFC 264 back in July of 2021.

Suffering a fractured left tibia and fibula in the main event slot, Conor McGregor suffered an opening round doctor’s stoppage TKO loss to arch-rival, Dustin Poirier – succumbing to a second consecutive loss for the first time in his professional mixed martial arts career.

Expected to make a UFC return before the end of this year in an earmarked welterweight fight with fellow The Ultimate Fighter 31 coach, Michael Chandler, McGregor poked fun at Cejudo’s unsuccessful bid to reclaim bantamweight gold at UFC 288 over the weekend.

Siding with current undisputed bantamweight champion, Aljamain Sterling, Crumlin striker, McGregor offered some coaching advice to Olympic gold medalist, Cejudo – having claimed he looked like a “stripper” during his main event return.

Henry Cejudo hits out at Conor McGregor off the back of his UFC 288 defeat

Now taking aim at McGregor in response, Cejudo both mocked the ex-two-weight champion’s grappling ability, and questioned if he was a clean athlete amid continued speculation.

“Hey @TheNotoriousMMA (Conor McGregor) your grappling is so bad you can’t event submit a clean urine sample. I’ve seen more intimidating men on a can of Bud Light,” Henry Cejudo tweeted.

Without a victory since headlining UFC 246 back in January 2020, McGregor’s most recent win came in the form of a 40-second TKO stoppage of former lightweight title challenger and incoming UFC Hall of Fame inductee, Donald Cerrone at the welterweight limit in a main event clash.