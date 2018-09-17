Conor McGregor Unveils Brand-New Irish Whiskey Ahead Of UFC 229

It’s high time Conor McGregor unveils his brand-new Irish whiskey ahead of his MMA return.
The UFC megastar finally set foot back into the cage at October 6’s UFC 229 from Las Vegas. Before he does, he’s going to take the opportunity to promote one of his biggest interests outside of the octagon.
Earlier today (Mon., September 17, 2018) the ‘Notorious’ former UFC champ unveiled his all-new Proper Twelve brand of whiskey on Instagram. Check it out right here:
View this post on Instagram
Proud day! Today “Project Notorious” finally comes to life with the introduction of my new Irish Whiskey; Proper 12. I have spent a lifetime studying this craft under the tutelage of my late Grandfather on my mother’s side, Christopher “Jakes” Moore, and I have put just over 3 years into the making of this liquid alone. I introduce to you @ProperWhiskey! Proper Irish Whiskey, from a Proper Irish man! Born and bred in the Dublin suburb of Crumlin, Dublin 12. Proper Twelve is who I am. I wanted to make an Irish whiskey emblematic of Irish culture as a whole, and something that would showcase the great skill we possess of distilling the best Whiskey in the entire world. One of the many amazing skills we possess on this great island. Proper Twelve is crafted at Ireland’s oldest distillery. It is made with the Isle’s freshest spring water and finest golden grain and single malt – it is pure liquid gold! This is Ireland’s whiskey, and it is my gift to the world. Another proud announcement for me in this venture is that with each case we sell, my company will donate to the first responders in each district the case is sold in. This donation plan will be in operation all over the world. These are the men and women who run into buildings while everyone else is running out. They are our real life heroes – Proper Heroes I look forward to joining all of you in a PROPER salute soon. Sláinte 🥃🇮🇪
McGregor discussed his history of studying the fine art of whiskey crafting with his late grandfather, Christopher “Jakes” Moore.
He’s often been seen toasting a glass of the finest after his fights – win or lose. With perhaps the toughest test of his UFC career ahead of him, McGregor will be hoping to raise Proper Twelve after defeating ‘The Eagle.’
A certain MMA star thinks he won’t be doing that, as he’s been using cocaine instead of training for the monster fight.
Will he be up to the task on October 6 in Las Vegas?