Conor McGregor Unveils Brand-New Irish Whiskey Ahead Of UFC 229

It’s high time Conor McGregor unveils his brand-new Irish whiskey ahead of his MMA return.

The UFC megastar finally set foot back into the cage at October 6’s UFC 229 from Las Vegas. Before he does, he’s going to take the opportunity to promote one of his biggest interests outside of the octagon.

Earlier today (Mon., September 17, 2018) the ‘Notorious’ former UFC champ unveiled his all-new Proper Twelve brand of whiskey on Instagram. Check it out right here:

McGregor discussed his history of studying the fine art of whiskey crafting with his late grandfather, Christopher “Jakes” Moore.

He’s often been seen toasting a glass of the finest after his fights – win or lose. With perhaps the toughest test of his UFC career ahead of him, McGregor will be hoping to raise Proper Twelve after defeating ‘The Eagle.’

A certain MMA star thinks he won’t be doing that, as he’s been using cocaine instead of training for the monster fight.

Will he be up to the task on October 6 in Las Vegas?