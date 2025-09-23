Conor McGregor’s UFC White House Fight Prediction: First Round Knockout says Notorious

Conor McGregor tweeted his opinion and prediction for a UFC return at the UFC White House event in 2026.

Since the announcement earlier this year the greatly anticipated UFC White House event scheduled for summer 2026 has been on the minds and lips of all UFC fighters active or retired. The event is planned to be the biggest ever understandably and Dana White has already laid the plans to gather for the layout of the event.

Since his last UFC appearance in 2021 there is always talk of the Irishman’s return. Whether that intertwines Michael Chandler or anyone else at 170lbs or 155lbs. It is the belief of many that this notorious return will never come to fruition and it is all talk. Most recently McGregor tweeted out his prediction for the event.

Conor McGregor predicts he'll win by 1st round knockout at the UFC White House event 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/MLe2nWY4sQ — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) September 21, 2025

UFC White House Event

Dana White has a publicly good relationship with American president Donald Trump and this relationship was the kindling to begin the plans of the event. Revealed plans include the fights on the south lawn with the Washington monument on display. Logistics seem to be in place but the question on everyone’s mind is who would feature in the historic event.

WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 19: Dana White, president of Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), speaks at Donald Trump’s victory rally at the Capital One Arena on January 19, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Kevin Carter/Getty Images)

At this point in time there are no male American champions in the UFC so the headliner of the card is not entirely obvious. Of course Jon Jones dropped his name into the hat after his recent retirement and relinquishing of the UFC heavyweight championship. Given his previous history it is fair to assume Jones will be kept well away from this card. Biggest name in the sport McGregor also threw his hand up but with his checked past similar to Jones many fans would agree with keeping him away.

US mixed martial arts fighter Jon Jones (R) greets Irish fighter Conor McGregor (L) during the ceremonial weigh-in ahead of Jones’ UFC 285 heavyweight title bout against French mixed martial arts fighter Ciryl Gane at the MGM Garden Arena, in Las Vegas, Nevada on March 3, 2023. – Jones will fight Ciryl Gane of France for the title on March 4. (Photo by Patrick T. Fallon / AFP) (Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)

Unfortunately for the USA some of their best male fighters and stars are not in excellent form and there are few Americans in the title picture. For example, Sean O’Malley is on the back of two demoralising defeats to dominant bantamweight king Merab Dvalishvili, fellow former champion Sean Strickland also lost definitively last time out to Dricus Du Plessis.

If the event is to be as seismic as promised by UFC CEO Dana White it will need some massive fights. The literal biggest fight the UFC could make would be Tom Aspinall vs Alex Pereira and for that to materialise Pereira needs to reclaim his belt at UFC 320 and Aspinall must defend at UFC 321.

Who would you have on the main card at the UFC White House event?