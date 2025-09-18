Dana White and UFC Executive Nearly got In a Fist-Fight During COVID

UFC boss Dana White has revealed that he nearly got into a fist fight with an executive in the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic.

As we all know, Dana White is a pretty passionate guy. He is willing to stand up for what he believes in, and he doesn’t really care who he offends along the way. When it comes to the media, he’s always been an incredibly outspoken person, and he’s never been one to hold his tongue.

That was arguably never more true than during the COVID-19 pandemic. Although many, many people were insisting that he should not run UFC events in the midst of the health crisis, Dana White opted to push forward with his plans and, eventually, would do an “I told you so” tour.

As it turns out, a UFC executive was so unhappy with Dana White’s decision that they nearly got into an actual fight.

Dana White recalls almost getting into a fist fight with an executive during a meeting about holding events during COVID 😲😲



Dana White reveals near-fist fight

“Imagine when the s*** was going on and I said, nah, we’re gonna go through COVID. Imagine that one.”

“I almost had a fist fight in one of our executive meetings. One of our execs thought that was absolutely not the right idea. F***ing freaked out, and I said, go home. No f***ing problem. You can go sit at home for the next f***ing, six to eight months. I don’t wanna hear any of your negativity. Don’t wanna f***ing hear it.”

Dana is the kind of ruthless businessman who will do whatever it takes in order to get his company to the next level. The UFC has been on a remarkable rise across the last few decades and in that time, he has served as the face of the company.

As we look ahead to the future, it’ll be interesting to see what his next big obstacle is.