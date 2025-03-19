Conor McGregor should have better end to UFC career, says Daniel Cormier

UFC commentator Daniel Cormier has reflected on some of the most recent memories and moments from Conor McGregor’s career.

As we know, Conor McGregor has been on a rollercoaster ride since his last fight in the Ultimate Fighting Championship. It’s been almost four years since he broke his leg in summer 2021, and while he’s been close to returning on a few different occasions, it hasn’t quite come to fruition.

Nowadays, Conor McGregor is busy rubbing shoulders with Donald Trump in the wake of being found guilty of assaulting and raping a woman in a civil case. Daniel Cormier, meanwhile, has taken a look back at Conor’s career.

Daniel Cormier’s view on Conor McGregor’s future

“For me, it’s kind of sad because of this: It’s like, when a guy comes, and he’s that successful, and he’s that good, you hope that the last time you see him in the octagon is him fighting – even if it’s him losing,” Cormier said on his “Funky and the Champ” show with Ben Askren.

“You don’t want the last memory is him sitting in the octagon with a broken leg, yelling at Dustin Poirier’s wife. It was the craziest vision I’ve ever seen. It felt like when he got here, everything was fresh, new, and it felt genuine. Then he went to nice Conor when him and Dustin fought in Abu Dhabi. Nice Conor was more preposterous than him doing what he did after the fight with Dustin the (third) time.

“Because he was holding Dustin’s liquor, they were hugging each other. It was the most odd thing I’d ever seen because that was not what we had come to expect from Conor McGregor. He gets beat by Dustin Poirier, then he goes all the way back to the other guy, but even more to the right. He was more loud, he was more obnoxious, he was nasty, talking about Dustin’s wife and all these things. He was more nasty, so even that felt forced.

“Then when he broke his leg, he was sitting on the ground yelling and screaming. It was almost like he was a rich guy who didn’t get his way, and there is nothing he could do about it, and he was acting out because of it. That’s like a sad visual for me after all that he became to the sport of mixed martial arts.”

