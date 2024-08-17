Jack Della Maddalena vows to finish Belal Muhammad in future fight: ‘I put him down early’

Surging welterweight contender, Jack Della Maddalena may have missed out on a return to action tonight at UFC 305 due to an arm injury, however, the Australian star claims he would likely dispatch newly-minted champion, Belal Muhammad early if afforded the chance to fight him soon.

Della Maddalena, the current number five ranked welterweight contender, has been sidelined from action since he featured at UFC 299 back in March, stopping former title challenger, Gilbert Burns in a third round KO win to earn himself a Performance of the Night bonus.

As for Muhammad, the surging welterweight star managed to land the undisputed divisional crown in the main event of UFC 304 at the end of last month in Manchester, rematching Leon Edwards and landing an outstanding unanimous decision victory over the Birmingham native.

Jack Della Maddalena vows to stop Belal Muhammad early

And sidelined through arm surgery from a comeback fight in his native Australia this weekend, Della Maddalena plotted his way to a title fight with Illinois native, Muhammad next – vowing to stop him with ease rather early on, to boot.

“Yeah I think 2025, Belal (Muhammad’s) is going down – with this left hand,” Jack Della Maddalena said during a fan Q&A ahead of UFC 305 tonight. “I’d love to fight someone that’s in front of me. Shavkat Rakhmonov, Colby Covington, or Kamaru Usman.”

“Yeah, I think I’d put him down, you know,” Jack Della Maddalena said of Muhammad. “Pretty early really – done in one. No doubt.”

During his run to the top-5 in the division, Perth hometown favorite, Della Maddalena has landed seven consecutive wins in the promotion – following an impressive outing on Dana White’s Contender Series.

Of note in the promotion, Della Maddalena has beaten the likes of the above-mentioned, Burns, Kevin Holland, Randy Brown, Danny Roberts, and Ramazan Emeev to name a few.