”The Notorious’ Conor McGregor is already back in the gym throwing combinations and hitting the pads only three months after breaking his lower tibia back at UFC 264.

Conor McGregor has been sidelined since his second fight with Dustin which resulted in him breaking his leg at the end of the first round. Since then McGregor has been documenting his recovery and saying some wild things in the process.

He has posted multiple times him working out in a boot and seems to be putting on some mass since the injury. This is the first we have seen of McGregor hitting the pads since he has been injured. It is very impressive that McGregor can already throw such powerful shots this soon after having surgery on his leg.

McGregor has been talking about his next fight and calling people out a lot recently as well on Twitter. He has had back and forth trash-talking with both Nate Diaz and Tony Ferguson recently. McGregor is looking to get back into the octagon and is on pace to do it a lot sooner than anyone truly thought he would be able to. His recovery has been extraordinary and is a true testament to modern medicine.

Conor McGregor’s recent struggles inside the octagon

McGregor has gone just 1-3 in his last 4 bouts inside the octagon. He has dropped 2 fights to Poirier and was submitted by Khabib Nurmagomedov. The two of them could possibly be best fighters in lightweight history and McGregor fought both after long layoffs. McGregor’s only win recently has been against an ‘over the hill’ Donald Cerrone.

McGregor should take a fight against someone like Diaz or Ferguson who have both been struggling recently as well. That’s a better fight than going up against a killer at the top of the division after such a gruesome injury. Only time will tell who his next opponent shall be.

Are you impressed by Conor McGregor’s quick progress?