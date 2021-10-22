Despite a setback in his UFC career, Conor McGregor is oozing with confidence ahead of his anticipated return to the octagon next year, as he displayed during a recent question and answer session on his Twitter page.

McGregor is continuing to recover after suffering a broken leg at UFC 264 in his trilogy with Dustin Poirier. McGregor had his moments in the first round, but his leg shattered in the closing seconds of Round 1. The fight was called a TKO win in favor of Poirier due to a doctor’s stoppage.

Since then, he has stayed in the headlines, albeit for most of the wrong reasons. He’s been involved with public scuffles with rapper Machine Gun Kelly and most recently an Italian DJ who is suing him for assault while in Rome.

Despite his transgressions, McGregor appears as confident as ever as he works his way back to competition.

Conor McGregor is continuing his recovery from his nasty leg break at UFC 264

All I read was “look how big he has gotten”

My man!

These clowns are fucked when I get back. https://t.co/QjkNclrBru — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) October 22, 2021

“All I read was ‘look how big he has gotten’,” McGregor said in response to a fan. “These clowns are fucked when I get back.”

It’s certainly possible that a fourth fight between McGregor and Poirier could be in the cards for when the Irish superstar is ready to return, as UFC president Dana White has previously said. Poirier will fight for the lightweight title at UFC 269 later this year against Charles Oliveira, in his second shot at the lightweight belt.

For now, it’s unclear exactly when McGregor will return, but next summer seems to make the most sense barring any setbacks in his leg recovery. Depending on any legal consequences from his recent assault in Italy, he’s looking to get another shot and return to the unstoppable force he once was earlier in his career.

Who do you think Conor McGregor should fight in his UFC return?