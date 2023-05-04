Conor McGregor took aim at ONE Championship CEO Chatri Sityodtong after the Asia-based promotion bowed out of negotiations with former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou.

ONE Championship is set to make its long-awaited debut in the United States on May 5. Emanating from the 1stBank Center in Denver, ONE Fight Night 10 will feature a ONE flyweight world title headliner as reigning champion Demetrious Johnson defends against former titleholder Adriano Moraes.

Weeks before the historic event, Sityodtong revealed that he had a meeting lined up with Francis Ngannou to present the promotions final offer. As it turns out, the final offer, reportedly worth a guaranteed $20 million, was never presented as the parties were too far apart on “non-financial” issues.

READ MORE:  Justin Gaethje plans UFC title siege against Islam Makhachev next: 'I'd rather have a championship fight'

“After careful reflection, we decided not to submit our final offer… Francis is a good guy and a good champion,” Sityodtong told the South China Morning Post. “I wish him continued success and happiness. At the end of the day, I didn’t feel Francis and I were fully aligned on non-financial matters. It is nothing personal. It is just a lack of alignment. 

Conor McGregor Trashes ONE CEO in a Since-Deleted Tweet

Responding to the news story on social media, Conor McGregor delivered his scathing take on the situation, targeting ONE Championship’s CEO in a now-deleted tweet.

READ MORE:  Michael Chandler unsure UFC fight with Conor McGregor actually happens: 'I think he's coming back'

“This chatri guy is a lying dishonorable mouth piece,” McGregor posted. “One championship is not one worth one cent.”

Conor McGregor and ONE Championship have not been on good terms with one another dating back to 2017. In an interview with CNN, Sityodtong suggested that even if the Irishman had become a free agent at some point, he would not have signed him, citing his antics outside of the cage undeniably helped to make him a megastar in the world of combat sports.

READ MORE:  UFC star Conor McGregor vows to 'Never retire' from MMA ahead of Netflix documentary premiere

If Conor McGregor was a free agent, ONE Championship would not try to sign him. We don’t want somebody to swear at people, throw water bottles, disrespect people, call out people’s wives and children, and – in my opinion – other distasteful stuff that is not representative of true martial arts,” Sityodtong said.

Craig Pekios
Craig Pekios is a freelance writer born and raised in Bettendorf, IA. Joining LowKick MMA in May 2022, Craig has more than 2,500 articles published that focus on the world of mixed martial arts and boxing, including news, event previews, results, analysis, and op-eds. Aside from working with LowKick MMA, Craig has contributed to news outlets Overtime Heroics, Sportskeeda, and MiddleEasy.