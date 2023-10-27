UFC Superstar Conor McGregor Goes in on ‘Stupid’ Manny Pacquiao: ‘I’ll kick you in the head’

Conor McGregor is once again going after legendary pugilist Manny Pacquiao hours before both men are expected to be in Saudi Arabia for Tyson Fury’s boxing match with former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou.

The Irishman had quite the afternoon on social media, confirming that he would be hopping a jet to fly to Riyadh just in time to make his presence felt at Francis Ngannou’s highly anticipated clash with ‘The Gypsy King’ on Saturday. Also expected to be in attendance are a slew of boxing’s biggest stars, past and present, including Manny Pacquiao who has a bit of a history with McGregor and the former two-division champion’s management firm, Paradigm Sports.

In addition to offering his analysis of the Ngannou vs. Fury bout, Conor McGregor also delivered a word of warning to Pacquiao in a since-deleted post.

“Where’s my $8 million in that court case Manny Pacquiao? You owe me $8 million Manny,” McGregor said in the voice note. “You can appeal all you want. Hurry up with your appeal. You owe me that though, lad. You can’t sign a contract with an agency and then go and start getting other things imminently. Straight away, you don’t need to sign the contract. You’re crazy. Are you stupid Manny? Are you guys stupid?

“I’ll kick you in the head and in the neck and in the inside of the leg and take you off your feet and drag you by your ankle across the stage. What then? I had Floyd [Mayweather] bent over. I could’ve done anything with him. I should’ve done anything to him. Should have showed the world.”

Wtf did Manny Pacquiao do to piss off Mcgregor this bad😭😭 pic.twitter.com/IIZjCTs07B — Kenny Okoye🇳🇬 (@TruthfulUfcFan) October 26, 2023

Manny Pacquiao Ordered to Pay $5.1 million to Conor McGregor’s Management Firm

In May, Pacquiao lost a legal battle with Paradigm Sports, the same company that also manages McGregor. The suit stems from a 2021 breach of contract that Paradigm filed against the boxing icon. ‘PacMan’ was ultimately ordered to pay $5.1 million to Paradigm. He also owes the company $2 million in legal fees and ten percent annual interest that Paradigm can collect on the amount that dates back three years.

Part of the judgment was repayment of $3.3 million that Paradigm made to Pacquiao as an advance after signing him to the firm with another $1.8 million levied against him as damages.

Shortly after news of the ruling broke, McGregor celebrated Paradigm’s victory online.

“Manny owes 8 all in,” McGregor wrote on X. “5.1 he owes and then 2.9 in legal fees. Legal fees are heavy but that’s what we do. Heavy weight operations.”