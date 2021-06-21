Conor McGregor has clearly been getting some tough sparring ahead of his trilogy bout with Dustin Poirier on July 10 at UFC 264.

‘Notorious’ made several posts to social media yesterday after attending the wedding of his “good friend and trusted advisor Matthew Gilbert-Hammerlin.”

In the images it’s very clear that McGregor is sporting a black eye – check them out below or head to his Instagram.

McGregor famously made quick work of Poirier when the pair first fought at featherweight in 2014. The former UFC dual-weight champion scored a knockout win to continue his path towards the 145lb title.

Earlier this year McGregor and ‘The Diamond’ met once again at UFC 257. Poirier avenged the loss from six years ago in impressive fashion. The former interim lightweight champion mixed his wrestling with leg kicks and fast hands to get the job done inside two rounds.

Poirier opted to skip over a lightweight title fight against Charles Oliveira – who has since gone on to win the belt by beating Michael Chandler – and instead fight McGregor in a mega-money trilogy bout.

After making friends in the build-up to UFC 257, things have gone sour since the event. McGregor and Poirier publicly disputed a $500,000 charity donation that was promised by the Irishman but never delivered.

