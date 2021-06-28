Conor McGregor has generously sponsored the entire Irish youth team to participate in the 2021 IMMAF Youth MMA Championships.

The former dual-weight UFC champion is paying the entry fees and for the accommodation and flights of 27 youths and 20 coaches so they can take part at the tournament which will take place in Sofia, Bulgaria at the EFE Marinela from 29 July – 1 August.

The Irish Mixed Martial Arts Association posted a video of the youngsters who will benefit from this sponsor reacting to the news McGregor is supporting their participation in the IMMAF Youth MMA Championships.

The moment the Elite Irish Cadet MMA Team found out from IMMAA President @coach_kavanagh that @thenotoriousmma has offered to pay the full price of each Cadet athlete and their coaches trip to the @immafed Youth World Championships 🇨🇮#IMMAA #MMAIreland #IrishMMA #IMMAF pic.twitter.com/3yBxzisi2b — IMMAA (@IMMAAOnline) June 26, 2021

IMMAF President Kerrith Brown was thrilled by McGregor’s generous contribution, he said.

“It’s fantastic for all the athletes, coaches and the Irish MMA community that Conor has shown his passion for the sport MMA in this way and is helping pave the way for the next ‘Conor’. We at IMMAF are appreciative of Conor’s support of grassroots athlete development and his demonstration of support for John Kavanagh’s work in the MMA community as President of the Irish Mixed Martial Arts Association. The value of this endorsement extends beyond the money in terms of the focus and sense of purpose it gives to the team. This is what IMMAF is all about, working in communities to deliver a value from MMA for social good.”

McGregor only commented to wish the team look ahead of the championships, he said.

“Wishing the Irish squad the very best of luck in their quest at the world championships this year! From the fighters to the coaches, I know the future of our fighting nation is in excellent hands. Fight with the pride of the Emerald Isle, team! We are all with you. Good luck!”

The Irishman is currently in the final stages of fight camp for his eagerly anticipated trilogy bout with Dustin Poirier. McGregor and ‘The Diamond’ will square off for the third time in the UFC 264 main event on July 10.

