UFC 246 Post-Fight Press Conference Live Stream & Video

UFC 246 went down live on pay-per-view (PPV) from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada last night (Sat. January 18, 2020).

In the main event of the night, Conor McGregor took on Donald Cerrone at welterweight. Also, in the co-main event, former UFC women’s bantamweight champion rematched the first-ever woman she defeated in the UFC, Raquel Pennington.

Now, you can hear from all the night’s biggest winners and losers in the UFC 246 post-fight press conference. Watch the conference along with us in the video player below.

UFC 246 Post-Fight Press Conference

What did you think about the UFC 246 post-fight press conference?