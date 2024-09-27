Conor McGregor Slams Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson Fight While Puffing on the Boxing Legend’s Prized Kush

Conor McGregor lit up a joint he got from Mike Tyson’s weed farm and then proceeded to rip the former unified heavyweight world champion’s upcoming clash with Jake Paul.

On November 15, Tyson will compete in his first professional boxing bout in nearly 20 years when he meets ‘The Problem Child’ inside the 80,000-seat AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Airing exclusively on Netflix around the world, the fight is expected to be one of the most-watched combat sports events of all time.

Asked about his thoughts on Paul vs. Tyson during a Q&A session with online gambling site Duelbits on Friday, Conor McGregor revealed that he was actually packing some of Tyson’s prized kush.

“I actually have Tyson’s marijuana,” McGregor told fans before brandishing a joint. “I’m going to show love to Mike Tyson… This is Mike Tyson kush straight from his farm, I had someone go out and grab it for us.”

Conor McGregor hopes mike Tyson ‘Rattles the little dope’

McGregor then promptly ripped the fight for being contested in 14-ounce gloves and two-minute rounds instead of the more traditional 10-ounce gloves and three-minute rounds.

“Mike Tyson, this is your stock,” McGregor continued. “I don’t give a b*****s. They’re wearing 14oz gloves and it’s two minute rounds. Who gives a b******s?”

Despite claiming to not care, McGregor still hopes to see the ‘Baddest Man on the Planet’ smash through Jake Paul in The Lone Star State.

“I hope Mike rattles the little dope, no one gives a f*** about him,” he added. “How is that even in the f***ing Dallas stadium?”

Initially, Paul vs Tyson was scheduled to go down on July 20, but after experiencing a medical emergency during a cross-country flight, Tyson was forced to take time away from training. That prompted the bout to be moved to its November date.