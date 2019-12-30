Conor McGregor Shows Off Ripped Physique Ahead Of UFC 246 (Photo)

Conor McGregor is truly bulking up for his 170-pound showdown with Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone at UFC 246.
McGregor and Cerrone headline the pay-per-view (PPV) event from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on January 18. The fight will take place at 170 pounds, 15 pounds heavier than McGregor’s former championship weight class of lightweight. However, McGregor is certainly trying to fill in ahead of the fight, as he took to Instagram to show off his physique as his training camp progresses.
The Irishman is looking buff with just under three weeks to go until the scarp. Check it out below.
UFC 246 Card
Main Card
- Welterweight: Conor McGregor vs. Donald Cerrone
- Women’s bantamweight: Holly Holm vs. Raquel Pennington
- Heavyweight: Aleksei Oleinik vs. Maurice Greene
- Women’s strawweight: Cláudia Gadelha vs. Alexa Grasso
- Lightweight: Anthony Pettis vs. Carlos Diego Ferreira
Preliminary Card
- Women’s flyweight: Roxanne Modafferi vs. Maycee Barber
- Featherweight: Andre Fili vs. Sodiq Yusuff
- Lightweight: Drew Dober vs. Nasrat Haqparast
- Featherweight: Chas Skelly vs. Grant Dawson
Early Prelims
- Women’s flyweight: Sabina Mazo vs. JJ Aldrich
- Flyweight: Tim Elliott vs. Askar Askarov
- Bantamweight: Brian Kelleher vs. Ode Osbourne
- Light heavyweight: Aleksa Camur vs. Justin Ledet
What do you think about McGregor's physique ahead of UFC 246?
