Conor McGregor Shows Off Ripped Physique Ahead Of UFC 246 (Photo)

Spread the word!













Conor McGregor is truly bulking up for his 170-pound showdown with Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone at UFC 246.

McGregor and Cerrone headline the pay-per-view (PPV) event from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on January 18. The fight will take place at 170 pounds, 15 pounds heavier than McGregor’s former championship weight class of lightweight. However, McGregor is certainly trying to fill in ahead of the fight, as he took to Instagram to show off his physique as his training camp progresses.

The Irishman is looking buff with just under three weeks to go until the scarp. Check it out below.

UFC 246 Card

Main Card

Welterweight: Conor McGregor vs. Donald Cerrone

Conor McGregor vs. Donald Cerrone Women’s bantamweight: Holly Holm vs. Raquel Pennington

Holly Holm vs. Raquel Pennington Heavyweight: Aleksei Oleinik vs. Maurice Greene

Aleksei Oleinik vs. Maurice Greene Women’s strawweight: Cláudia Gadelha vs. Alexa Grasso

Cláudia Gadelha vs. Alexa Grasso Lightweight: Anthony Pettis vs. Carlos Diego Ferreira

Preliminary Card

Women’s flyweight: Roxanne Modafferi vs. Maycee Barber

Roxanne Modafferi vs. Maycee Barber Featherweight: Andre Fili vs. Sodiq Yusuff

Andre Fili vs. Sodiq Yusuff Lightweight: Drew Dober vs. Nasrat Haqparast

Drew Dober vs. Nasrat Haqparast Featherweight: Chas Skelly vs. Grant Dawson

Early Prelims

Women’s flyweight: Sabina Mazo vs. JJ Aldrich

Sabina Mazo vs. JJ Aldrich Flyweight: Tim Elliott vs. Askar Askarov

Tim Elliott vs. Askar Askarov Bantamweight: Brian Kelleher vs. Ode Osbourne

Brian Kelleher vs. Ode Osbourne Light heavyweight: Aleksa Camur vs. Justin Ledet

What do you think about McGregor’s physique ahead of UFC 246?