Conor McGregor Looking Buff Ahead Of UFC Return (Photos)

In less than a month, Conor McGregor returns to the UFC in welterweight action — and he’s certainly looking bigger.

McGregor will compete for the first time in 15 months when he faces Donald Cerrone in the UFC 246 headliner on January 18.

It will notably be a 170-pound contest rather than McGregor’s usual lightweight. That means the Irishman will have to pack on the muscle and judging by recent photos, it looks like he’s doing just that.

However, he’ll have to make sure his cardio is on point with all the extra muscle. McGregor gassed out in both his Nate Diaz fights in 2016 which were contested at welterweight.

He did perform better cardio-wise in the rematch but still slowed down enough that Diaz could take over at one point in the fight.

However, if McGregor is able to put away Cerrone early on like he did in many of his previous fights, that certainly won’t be an issue for the former two-weight champion.

