Conor McGregor Settles Lawsuit Over UFC 202 Assault Incident

Conor McGregor can check another box off his list of legal worries.

The former UFC champion lost his last fight to Khabib Nurmagomedov at October 6’s UFC 229. The awaited grudge match was the culmination of his bad blood-fueled rivalry with “The Eagle.” The feud was sent into overdrive when McGregor threw a dolly through a bus containing Nurmagomedov prior to April’s UFC 223.

McGregor was arrested on assault charges and jailed in New York. He later reached a plea deal in court this summer, putting the attack behind him. But he still had another legal issue pending, and he’s now cleared that up as well.

McGregor has reached a settlement with a security guard who sued him for battery in conjunction with his famous UFC 202 press conference incident. There, McGregor threw water bottles and cans of Monster Energy drink at rival Nate Diaz. Some of the objects struck bystanders including security guard William Pegg. Celebrity news site The Blast revealed they had obtained court documents stating the case had been settled:

According to court documents obtained by The Blast, the two sides submitted papers saying “that the parties to the above-entitled action have now fully settled their claims in this case, with an agreement that each side will bear their own fees and costs. It is expected that all settlement documents can be exchanged and this matter will be fully resolved.”

Another Legal Issue Settled

Pegg claimed that a can of Monster hit him in the back just under his left shoulder. He claimed medical costs of $5,000 and was reportedly seeking damages of at least $95,000. The case was tied up when McGregor skipped a deposition, ironically enough, to attend a court date in Brooklyn, New York, this summer.

He’s shown that he’s hardly any worse for wear in the aftermath of his loss to Nurmagomedov. He wants a rematch, but that fight could be a ways off based on the one-sided nature of the first fight. In the meantime, McGregor has been making frequent appearances at American sporting events such as a Dallas Cowboys game. He also gave Boston firefighters tickets to the World Series while promoting his booming Proper Twelve Irish Whiskey.

Just another day in the life of MMA’s biggest star.