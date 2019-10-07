Conor McGregor Sends Message To Khabib One Year After UFC 229

Spread the word!













Its been a year since Conor McGregor last fought inside the Octagon. McGregor headlined UFC 229 on pay-per-view (PPV) from the T-Moblie Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. There, he challenged the undefeated Khabib Nurmagomedov for the 155-pound title.

However, things didn’t go according to plan for the Irishman, who was finished in the fourth round via neck crank. Since, Nurmagomedov has gone on to successfully defend his title one more time, choking out Dustin Poirier in Abu Dhabi. He’s now expected to take on Tony Ferguson in early 2020.

While McGregor has been campaigning for an immediate rematch, many believe “Notorious” needs one more big win before jumping back into the title picture. He took to Twitter today (Mon. October 7, 2019) to take a shot at “The Eagle,” sharing a clip from their first bout.

“Fuck an 8 count let’s dance baby #1yearago#moscow#shitinthebus#runningandshittingatthesametime“

While the fire certainly still burns for McGregor in his rivalry with the Russian, Nurmagomedov seems to have moved on from the situation.

“From a fighter’s point of view, (the McGregor rivalry) is a thing of the past,” Nurmagomedov said. “I have nothing to prove. But he has something to prove. We know he does. There’s a lot of businessmen here and I think most of them will tell me to fight him because it’ll bring money. I’d fight all the main contenders first, and I could fight him to benefit my agricultural projects.

“I have to say that Tony Ferguson deserves it more. You have to give him credit. He is on a 12-fight win streak and he deserves it more than Conor. Conor has to come back (and) stop hitting old people. He is a professional fighter. He should come back, win, earn his place and get in line.”

What do you think about McGregor's message to Khabib one year after their meeting at UFC 229?