Conor McGregor Sends Message To Israel Adesanya Before UFC 243

In just a matter of hours, interim UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya will step into the cage to unify his title with undisputed champion Robert Whittaker.

Prior to the bout, Adesanya’s fellow Paradigm Sports Management team member, and ex-UFC dual-weight champ, Conor McGregor, sent “Stylebender” an encouraging message on Instagram.

“Wow! What an atmosphere down in Australia for this weekends fight! I am so excited for this event tomorrow, I would love to be there! I can’t wait to visit Australia one day. Best of luck to UFC champion and @paradigmsm fighter, Israel the @Stylebender Adesanya, fighting for the UFC’s coveted Middleweight title tomorrow night!

“This is your time my brother! Straight down the pipe and he goes down. My Aussie brother @tim_simpson2 doing great work down there also. I cannot wait to watch the event! Good luck Israel! Good luck men!”

It’s certainly a big night for Adesanya, who looks to keep his undefeated record and hype train going with a massive win over Whittaker. Adesanya has proven to be one of the most dynamic strikers in the middleweight division today, drawing comparisons to a prime Anderson Silva. He captured the interim 185-pound title by defeating Kelvin Gastelum at UFC 236 in April.

Now, he looks to defeat Whittaker, as the champion has not fought since the summer of 2018, and despite winning the title in 2017, not yet having recorded an official title defense.

