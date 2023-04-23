Former two-division UFC champion, Conor McGregor spoke with professional boxing prodigy, Ryan Garcia following his seventh round KO loss to the undefeated, Gervonta Davis last night – advising the 24-year-old to pursue a rematch against the world champion, sans a rehydration clause.

McGregor, a former undisputed lightweight and featherweight champion under the banner of the UFC, has been sidelined from active competition since 2021, suffering a fractured left tibia and fibula in a first round doctor’s stoppage TKO loss against Dustin Poirier.

Competing once in professional boxing, McGregor headlined a pay-per-view event against former world champion, Floyd Mayweather back in 2017 at the T-Mobile Arena, suffering a tenth round standing TKO loss to the Michigan native.

Conor McGregor consoles Ryan Garcia following KO loss

Attending the same venue last night to take in Maryland world champion, Davis’ return in a highly-anticipated pairing with Los Angeles striker, Garcia, McGregor offered advice to the Golden Boy Promotions staple off the back of his loss.

“He’s (Gervonta Davis) 1-0 on you,” Conor McGregor told Ryan Garcia backstage following the main event. “Youse are the two biggest names in the division, I wanna see it again. I wanna see it again now – and I wanna see it with not rehydration clause. I’m serious, you know what I mean? You were crafty too, you tried to crack him with the lead hook.”

"I wanna see it again!"



Conor McGregor offered his support to Ryan Garcia after his loss to Gervonta Davis 🤝 pic.twitter.com/NGaQC39t04 — Sky Sports Boxing (@SkySportsBoxing) April 23, 2023

“All the respect in the world to you,” Conor McGregor continued. “You’re the future – the future of this game. And I’m watching you all the way.

Expected to make his own return to combat sports later this year, McGregor has been earmarked to make a welterweight Octagon comeback against former lightweight title challenger, Michael Chandler after the duo featured as opposing coaches on The Ultimate Fighter 31.