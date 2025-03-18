Donald Trump and Conor McGregor’s Photo Op Sparks Anger Across Ireland “He Does Not Speak for Us”

Following his controversial visit to The White House overnight, Conor McGregor’s meeting with US President, Doanld Trump has led to backlash from a host of officials and politicians on his native island, with many claiming the UFC star “does not speak” for the people of Ireland amid his concerns over an alleged “illegal immigration racket” running rife in the country.

McGregor, a former two-weight champion during his Octagon tenure, arrived in Washington to attend a St. Patrick’s Day meeting with current President, Trump in The White House. And prior to that, the Crumlin native took to a podium to field questions from reporters, briefly.

Laying out his plans to discuss Ireland’s current climate, McGregor claimed the United States should offer a helping hand to the Republic of Ireland — claiming the country was his country’s “little bro”. Furthermore, the 36-year-old claimed Ireland was now rife to an alleged “illegal immigration racket”.

“What is going on in Ireland is a travesty,” Conor McGregor said. “Our government is the government of zero action with zero accountability.

“Ireland is at the cusp of potentially losing its Irishness due to the illegal immigration racket,” Conor McGregor continued. “Ireland and America, we are siblings. We consider America our big sibling. So it’s important for Ireland to be a peaceful, prosperous country for 40 million Irish Americans to have a place to visit, [to] come back to their home.

Irish politicians hit out at Conor McGregor over immigration comments

However, in the wake of his controversial comments, current Taoiseach, Micheal Martin denounced McGregor’s comments, claiming the mixed martial arts star does not speak for the people of Ireland.

“St. Patrick’s Day around the world is a day rooted in community, humanity, friendship and fellowship,” Martin tweeted from his official X account. “Conor McGregor’s remarks are wrong, and do not reflect the spirit of St. Patrick’s Day, or the views of the people of Ireland.”

Furthermore, McGregor’s comments were also criticized by former Taoiseach and current Tanaiste, Simon Harris — who echoed Martin’s above statement.

“I’m here in New York City where I’ve seen so much that is great about Irish-America,” Simon Harris posted on X. “Conor McGregor is not in the US representing Ireland, he doesn’t speak for Ireland, or its people.”