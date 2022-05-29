Former UFC double champ Conor McGregor has announced that he still has his sights on competing in boxing once again, after he has returned to the UFC.

McGregor is currently still in recovery from a leg injury he suffered in his trilogy bout with Dustin Poirier at UFC 264. The Irishman has competed in boxing before, with his iconic bout against Floyd Mayweather being one of the highest-selling boxing PPV’s of all time.

In a recent interview with Sky Sports, Conor McGregor stated that:

“Boxing is my first love in combat sports. I had such a great time the last time I was out there. Obviously, my return will be in the octagon for UFC – that story is far from over, in fact it’s just being written, it is just the beginning.”

“But, boxing, for sure I will grace the squared circle again in the future.”

Conor McGregor Gives Fitness Update

Conor McGregor also gave an update on how his recovery was going. There has been speculation that the former champ won’t be back until 2023, but McGregor seemed optimistic in his assessment of things. He stated that:

“The body is doing good. We are going to up the training bit by bit. I have another CT scan in the coming days and then I will be clear to kick.”

“Once I can kick and grapple, I will be back in no time. Boxing training is going well, strength training. I am excited to get back.”

A number of fighters have been touted as potential return opponents for the ‘Notorious’ Irishman, with the likes of Jorge Masvidal, Tony Ferguson, and Nate Diaz all in the mix. It remains to be seen whether McGregor will attempt to regain his lightweight title, or begin a run at the 170lb belt.

Who would you like to see Conor McGregor return against?