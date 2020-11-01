It looks like Conor McGregor will be competing in the lightweight division for the next year at least.

McGregor is set to return to action at the UFC 257 pay-per-view event in a lightweight bout against Dustin Poirier on January 23. Both fighters have agreed to the fight and all that remains is making it official with UFC president Dana White claiming it’s a done deal.

But what will McGregor do afterwards? Many have speculated that the Irishman will box Manny Pacquiao next while others believe he will move up to welterweight with the hopes of becoming a three-division champion.

For now, McGregor plans on remaining in the 155-pound division.

“For sure! I will commit to the 155lb division for 2021 however,” McGregor responded to a fan on Sunday when asked about his welterweight aspirations. “Some great matchups to be had here, as well as unfinished business. I will show the world once again who I am, and what I’m about. Trust that! 170 is in my thoughts also however.You know me for doubling up…”

As for the current state of the lightweight division, McGregor is also excited to test himself against all the top contenders.

“Excitement as well as supreme confidence! If they give me the dates I’ll do them all first quarter.”

McGregor also had some praise for Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson.

All in all, things are looking good for the lightweight division. For now.

What do you make of McGregor’s comments?