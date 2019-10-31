Conor McGregor Responds To Justin Gaethje Comments

Spread the word!













Justin Gaethje’s recent comments about Conor McGregor did not go unnoticed by the Irishman.

Gaethje has been campaigning to be McGregor’s comeback opponent for a while, but even more so now that the latter looks set to return to action in January. However, it appears more and more as if the former two-division champion will face Donald Cerrone instead of Gaethje.

Cerrone, of course, is on a two-fight losing skid and “The Highlight” had some choice words for McGregor as a result:

“If you want to fight for a world title, I’ve put myself in line, and you’re trying to be in line, so what is happening right now? I truly believe that he’s scared to fight the fight he has to fight against me,” he said. “I think he’s looking for a sure way in. At the end of the day, there’s only two ways out with me – you either knock me out – I wouldn’t finish him like Khabib did, I wouldn’t take his neck. I’d make him stand up and I’d make him take it like a man. That’s one thing I know, I know he’s terrified of.

“And, that’s one thing I bring to the table. I think he knows that he needs a win, but at the end of the day this is going to be another Ronda Rousey story. He dug himself too deep of a hole and there’s no way he can come out of it. He’s gonna get knocked out and he’s gonna go away.”

McGregor would respond on Thursday evening by simply brushing off Gaethje:

“Lol at gaethje 👁 💀”, he tweeted.

Lol at gaethje 👁 💀 — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) October 31, 2019

McGregor expects to return to action for the first time since his loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov last year on January 18. He is expected to headline the card.

What do you make of McGregor and Gaethje’s rivalry? If you enjoyed this story, please share it on social media!