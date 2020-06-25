Conor McGregor Responds To Jab, Suggests Khabib’s Father’s Illness Was A ‘Cover Up’

Spread the word!













Conor McGregor did not take a recent social media jab from Abubakar Nurmagomedov too kindly.

The cousin of Khabib Nurmagomedov took to Instagram where he mocked the Irishman with a photo of him during his fight with the UFC lightweight champion.

“When it’s coronavirus and you can’t breathe,” Abubakar wrote as the caption.

McGregor: Father’s Illness Was Cover Up For Khabib To Pull Out

Given that Khabib Nurmagomedov’s father Abdulmanap has been in the hospital for the last couple of weeks because of COVID-19, it was all the more surprising that Abubakar decided to make the post.

McGregor certainly caught wind of that as he went on to suggest that Abdulmanap may have never been sick this entire time, and it was just a ruse to allow his son to pull out of his UFC 249 fight with Tony Ferguson.

Here is what he had to say (screenshot via RT):

“I figured it was all just a cover up about Abdulmanap. A cover up to hide the lack of activity and the pulling out of fights and running away. Good luck but remember – Allah sees all!”

It must be noted that McGregor previously wished Abdulmanap a speedy recovery. It’s unlikely that he truly believes it was a cover up as he was simply retorting back at a member of the Nurmagomedov camp.

As for Abdulmanap, COVID-19 is behind him but he is still in serious condition as he deals with complications with his heart and kidneys. Hopefully, he is back to 100 percent soon.

What do you think of McGregor’s response to Abubakar?