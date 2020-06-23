Khabib Nurmagomedov Provides An Update On His Fathers Health

Spread the word!













UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov has revealed his father Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov is awake from his coma and free from coronavirus but his condition remains critical.

Nurmagomedov Sr. has suffered severe complications after catching the coronavirus. The 57-year-old was admitted to a Russian military hospital after suffering a stroke. He was then put into a coma but has since woke up and is slowly getting better.

Speaking to on Russian TV the undefeated UFC champion revealed his father is awake and coronavirus free but unable to speak and faces a long road to recovery, he said.

His condition is still serious, he’s still in intensive care. The coronavirus itself is behind him, but the virus has had consequences for his kidneys and his heart. As for the virus, there’s no need to worry, only about the other consequences.”

“I visit him, he recognizes me, but there’s no communication because he’s connected to [medical] devices. Every day they let me in, I spend half an hour [with him], I hold his hand. When I ask: ‘Father, do you recognize me?’ He gestures and lets me know.”

Nurmagomedov went on to praise the doctors who have been looking after his father, he said.

“These are some of the best doctors in the world… I have no concerns [about my father’s care], many thanks to them. In that respect, all’s well. It takes time, because the consequences are very difficult, and the rehabilitation period will be long and tough. (Transcribed/Translated by RT)

Nurmagomedov was supposed to face off against Tony Ferguson at UFC 249 but the ongoing global pandemic and subsequent travel issues meant that fight was scrapped. He will now face the newly crowned interim lightweight champion Justin Gaethje later this year – reportedly at UFC 253 in September. It remains to be seen if his father’s ongoing health issues will impact his ability to compete this summer.

Everyone at LowKickMMA continues to send our well wishes to Abulmanap Nurmagomedov during his recovery.