Dustin Poirier Calls For Conor McGregor Rematch Next

Initially, it seemed like Dustin Poirier would retire from mixed martial arts (MMA) competition after his UFC 242 pay-per-view (PPV) loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov.

However, now, Poirier seems to have changed his tune. “The Diamond” took to Twitter earlier today (Tues. September 10, 2019) and called his next shot. Poirier now has his eyes on a rematch with Conor McGregor.

I think me and Conor running it back makes a lot of sense at this point. September 10, 2019

The pair initially fought back in 2014 at UFC 178. There, McGregor left the Octagon with a first-round TKO loss. Since then, Poirier has jumped up to 155 pounds and seen a tremendous amount of success. He was on a five-fight win streak before landing a title fight with Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 242. Unfortunately for Poirier, he was submitted in the third round via rear-naked choke.

McGregor also hasn’t fought since being submitted by Nurmagomedov, but in the fourth round last year in October. The Irishman has been dealing with a slew of legal issues outside of the Octagon since then, and hopes to return to action before the end of the year is up. A matchup between McGregor and Poirier would make sense at this point. However, given the Irishman’s star power, he could very well land an immediate rematch.

Do you think a Poirier vs. McGregor rematch makes sense at this point?