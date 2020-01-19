Floyd Mayweather Reacts To UFC 246 By Teasing Conor McGregor Rematch

Spread the word!













Conor McGregor is back, and Floyd Mayweather has taken notice.

Last night (Sat. January 18, 2020) McGregor returned to the Octagon to headline UFC 246 on pay-per-view (PPV) against Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone at welterweight. After over a year away from MMA competition, McGregor only needed 40 seconds to put Cerrone away. Now, potential fights against Jorge Masvidal, Khabib Nurmagomedov, and more loom.

However, Floyd Mayweather Jr. has also thrown his name in the hat, taking to his Instagram page to tease a rematch with the Irishman in 2020. Here’s the post.

McGregor and Mayweather boxed each other back in 2017, where the Irishman made his professional boxing debut. “The Notorious” started off strong, but faded in the latter rounds where he was TKO’d in the 10th round. Since, he has gone 1-1 in MMA, losing to Khabib Nurmagomedov in October of 2018, and now defeating Cerrone to kick-off 2020. It will be interesting to see if the rematch comes to fruition this year.

What do you think about a potential rematch between Mayweather and McGregor?