Conor McGregor reacts to news that Renato Moicano’s 62-Year-Old father has a new baby: ‘Fair play Moiciano Snr’

Lightweight standout Renato Moicano scored yet another impressive victory in his return to the Octagon on Saturday night, but all anyone could talk about was his absolutely insane post-fight interview.

After locking down a unanimous decision win over Drew Dober, Moicano revealed to the world that his 62-year-old father just brought a new baby to the world 24 hours earlier.

“Hey [Daniel Cormier]…. I love you motherf*cker,” Moicano shouted. As Cormier tried to resume, Moicano quickly interjected, “…. My father is 62 years old, and he had a baby yesterday — So! Tomorrow when I get home I’m gonna get my wife pregnant another time! …. ‘Money Moicano’ three is coming. “I wanna tell you another thing, I love f*cking America, you know?” Moicano said. “I’m not an American… but in two years I will be an American. And after I am done with fighting I will serve [as a] police officer. I want to be a SWAT team and I want to kill the bad guys” (h/t MMA Knockout).

Renato Moicano may have already sealed the best post fight interview of the year 😂😭 #UFCVegas85 pic.twitter.com/TDuZDW8ckL — MMA Knockout (@UFCKnockout) February 4, 2024

Conor McGregor Congratulates Renato Moicano

Reacting to Moicano’s hilarious overshare, Irish megastar Conor McGregor took to social media to congratulate ‘Money’ on his new sibling. “Wow! He has a new little baby brother! That’s awesome! Fair play Moiciano Snr hahaha,” McGregor wrote on X.

That prompted Moicano to respond, showing respect to the former two-division titleholder. “Mcgregor im your fan… I used to hate you because the trash talk but you change the game I respect you,” Moicano replied.

Mcgregor im your fan… I used to hate you because the trash talk but you change the game I respect you https://t.co/Y33oOFEgv3 — Renato Moicano UFC (@moicanoufc) February 4, 2024

In an interview with MMA Fighting ahead of his UFC Vegas 85 headliner with Dober, ‘Money’ Moicano offered his take on McGregor’s evolution from professional fighter to global icon.