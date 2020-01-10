Conor McGregor Releases Training Footage Ahead Of UFC Return (Video)

Spread the word!













Conor McGregor will be returning to the Octagon next week after over a year away from the sport.

McGregor hasn’t been seen since suffering a submission loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229. Now, “Notorious” returns at 170 pounds to take on Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone in the main event of the UFC 246 pay-per-view (PPV) event. The action all goes down from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Recently, McGregor took to his Instagram page to release some training footage as he prepares to lock horns with “Cowboy” next Saturday night. Check it out here:

It will be interesting to see how McGregor looks upon returning to fighting action. He noted that, in his last fight with Nurmagomedov, he wasn’t fully dedicated to the game, and it reflected in the quality of his training camp.

Now, the word out of the McGregor camp is that the Irishman is resembling his old form from when he was still rising to the top of the UFC mountain. Perhaps the old McGregor will return against Cerrone in Vegas as he looks to get back on the track to reclaim UFC gold.

What do you think about McGregor’s training footage a week out from fight night?