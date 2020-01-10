Conor McGregor Receives Insane Promo Highlighting UFC Return (Video)

Spread the word!













Everyone is pumped for the return of Conor McGregor next week (Sat. January 18, 2020). McGregor and Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone will headline UFC 246 on pay-per-view (PPV) at welterweight.

McGregor hasn’t fought since his 2018 submission loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov in a failed attempt to reclaim the 155-pound title. Now, after dealing with a string of issues outside the Octagon, McGregor is ready to get back to work. Recently, the UFC on BT Sports Twitter page just shared a tremendous promo highlighting McGregor’s UFC return. Check it out here:

Time to turn the clock back.

Time to silence the critics.



Will the real @TheNotoriousMMA please stand up? 👑#UFC246 | Jan 18 | BT Sport Box Office pic.twitter.com/Nc3mUvy5Mh — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) January 9, 2020

Prior to their matchup next week on Saturday, McGregor and Cerrone will take part in a press conference to exchange words before the bout. While McGregor press conferences are usually filled with a slew of insults from the Irishman, in an attempt to get into his opponent’s head, Cerrone recently stated that he’s more than prepared.

“He’s the best at it. He is the best,” Cerrone said. “The thing is you’d really have to go low, talk about my grandma or my kid and then it would put it on another level. You understand what I’m saying? Then I’ll just come f*ck you up in the lobby type sh*t.

“I don’t think it’s ever going to go that way. He understands that. We’re fighting, he can talk about that all he wants but don’t low blow.”

What do you think about the McGregor promo ahead of UFC 246? Who are you picking next week?