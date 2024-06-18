Chael Sonnen claims Conor McGregor is in rehab for ‘Substance abuse issues’, plays off injury amid UFC 303 exit

Off the back of his return to combat sports over the course of the weekend, UFC alum, Chael Sonnen has claimed former two-weight champion, Conor McGregor is not really injured amid his absence from UFC 303 this month – alleging the Dubliner is currently seeking treatment at a rehabilitation facility for “substance abuse issues”.

McGregor, a former undisptued lightweight champion and featherweight gold holder, was scheduled to headline UFC 303 later this month against former title challenger, Michael Chandler.

However, last week, UFC CEO, Dana White confirmed McGregor was out of his return fight against Missouri veteran, Chandler – confirming he had suffered an injury which would likely sideline him for a period of two months according to subsequent reports.

Chael Sonnen offers theory on Conor McGregor’s UFC 303 exit

And despite McGregor posting a statement on his official social media confirming he had been sidelined through injury, Sonnen – who fought in an exhibition trilogy fight with Anderson Silva last weekend in Brazil, speculated he was undergoing treatment for substance abuse issues.

“Daniel (Cormier), you know what, I’m glad that we’re done talking about this,” Chael Sonnen said during an episode of Good Guy / Bad Guy. “But I wanna mention something else to you on a completely separate topic. What incredible irony that both sides (Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler) have these massive interests in alcohol, and one side is in the middle of rehab for substance abuse – including alcohol.”

“Did it get hot in here?” Chael Sonnen joked. “Oh, it just got hot in here – the big guy came out and said it. He wasn’t supposed to talk about that. Well, that’s why people tune in… two guys are pushing alcohol, totally unrelated story. And then another guy is in rehab for alcohol and other substances – I’m just saying, that’s a tough story to tell. Not for nothing, that gets to be a little bit tough. Have this proper drink, I’ll see you in a proper while, ‘cause I’m in a proper facility right now, watching me not have drinks.

