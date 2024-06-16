Conor McGregor sports a new look after injury scrapped UFC 303 fight with Michael Chandler

Conor McGregor is sporting a new look following his sudden withdrawal from UFC 303.

On June 29, the Irish megastar was scheduled to step back inside the Octagon for the first time in nearly three years for a welterweight clash with former Bellator MMA champion ‘Iron’ Michael Chandler. Sadly, that fight is no more after McGregor bowed out due to an undisclosed injury, giving UFC fans a brand new main event for International Fight Week.

With no work to do in the gym, McGregor is spending Father’s Day with his family and sporting a new look, as seen via a series of new pics shared on the former two-division champ’s Instagram.

It’s certainly not the first time ‘Mystic Mac’ has gone with the shaved head look, though we may have a few questions about his choice of eyewear.

With Conor McGregor’s Exit, UFC 303 gets a makeover

Though the UFC has not made any official announcements, rumors persist that the promotion is looking to rebook McGregor vs. Chandler for some time in August or September.

In the meantime, fans will be treated to a massive light heavyweight title tilt as reigning champion Alex Pereira steps into the main event on 16 days’ notice to run back his November 2023 showdown with former titleholder Jiri Prochazka.

In addition to Pereira vs. Prochazka 2, fans will also see the return of Brian Ortega as the former title challenger takes on rising contender Diego Lopes. Also added to the card was 205-pound staple Anthony ‘Lionheart Smith who meets Carlos Ulberg after his original opponent, Jamahal Hill, withdrew due to injury.