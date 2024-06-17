Anderson Silva reveals knockouts weren’t allowed in exhibition fight with Chael Sonnen

ByCraig Pekios
Anderson Silva reveals knockouts weren't allowed in exhibition fight with Chael Sonnen

Anderson Silva and Chael Sonnen are facing backlash following their lackluster five-round clash in Sao Paulo.

More than a dozen years removed from their final encounter inside the Octagon, Sonnen and ‘The Spider’ stepped inside the squared circle for a long-awaited trilogy bout under the Spaten Fight Night banner in Silva’s native Brazil. Unfortunately, the fight failed to live up to the hype, even though there was very little of it to begin with.

Anderson Silva vs. Chael Sonnen

Speaking with the media shortly after the fight, Silva was asked about the online criticism.

“It was an exhibition match, and as an exhibition match, it wasn’t allowed knockouts, it was a match with no [winner],” Silva said. “It was an exhibition and I believe we put on a good show” (h/t MMA Fighting).

Silva’s son, Kalyl Silva, also competed on the card, earning a unanimous decision victory over Paulo Roberto. He is now 3-0 as a professional after going 2-1 in the amateur ranks.

READ MORE:  Breaking - Alex Pereira set to fight Jiri Prochazka in short notice title rematch at UFC 303
Kalyl Silva

“It was incredible, it was much more than I expected,” Silva said. “It was great to be able to put on this show for the people and my fans, to share this spot with my son [Kalyl Silva], who was a baby and already followed me, so I’m very happy,”

Anderson Silva plotting a return to the ring in Dubai

Anderson Silva is now 2-1-2 since making his sweet science debut in 2021. He’s earned notable victories over boxing legend Julio César Chávez Jr. and another former UFC champion, Tito Ortiz. However, he came up short in his big-money match with ‘The Problem Child’ Jake Paul, coming up short on all three scorecards.

READ MORE:  Desperate to replace Conor McGregor at UFC 303, the promotion sent 'Feelers' to Max Holloway and Dricus Du Plessis
WR Anderson x Sonnen 9851

Silva plans to continue boxing, revealing that he already has a match lined up, but was unable to provide any details outside of the location.

“I have a [boxing] match in Dubai that isn’t an exhibition,” Silva said. “There’s no date yet. We’re negotiating, and I can’t say who the opponent is yet or [my manager] will kill me because the contract is in secrecy. It’s another big challenge in my life. A big challenge, indeed.”

READ MORE:  Belal Muhammad vows to knock out Leon Edwards at UFC 304: 'Right now, I'm the best version of myself'

Craig Pekios is a freelance writer born and raised in Bettendorf, IA. Joining LowKick MMA in May 2022, Craig has more than 4,000 articles published that focus on the world of MMA and boxing, including news, event previews, results, analysis, and op-eds.

Latest Posts

Latest Posts