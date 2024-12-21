Conor McGregor reacts as Oleksandr Usyk lands shutout decision win over Tyson Fury: ‘Both men are exceptional’

Former two-weight UFC champion, Conor McGregor has shared his thoughts on tonight’s heavyweight title fight rematch between Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury — branding the duo as “exceptional boxers” after the duo shared twenty four rounds together since their initial pairing back in May.

Headlining a ‘Reunited’ billed event in Riyadh tonight, Ukrainian star, Usyk retained his undisputed WBC, WBO, IBO and The Ring heavyweight championships tonight in his rematch clash with former WBC kingpin, Fury — rubber-stamping his superiority in the pair’s two-fight series in a unanimous decision (116-112, 116-112, 116-112) effort in the desert.

Taking a sizeable lead on the scorecards midway through and in the final quarter of the main event clash over the course of twelve rounds, Ukranian fan-favorite, Usyk refused to be drawn on comments of controversial scorecards in the immediate aftermath, while Morecambe native, Fury exited the ring in disgust before he could even be interviewed post-bout.

Conor McGregor shares thoughts on Oleksandr Usyk, Tyson Fury rematch

Sharing his thoughts on the pairing in Saudi Arabia, ex-UFC champion, Conor McGregor claimed that any other fighter beyond Usyk to take on that version of Fury tonight would be “smoked” — before describing the heavyweight stars as “exceptional.

“Tremendous fight!” Conor McGregor posted on his official X account. “Both men EXCEPTIONAL BOXERS! Truly. Let the talk about (Oleksandr) Usyk playing up to the right hand body shot end now. He was as tough as he was skilled tonight! What a fight! Tyson Fury is some man. Anyone else against that version of Tyson Fury gets smoked. Very close fight. So enjoyable! Thank you both Gentlemen and teams. Thank you Saudi Arabia!”

Himself dismayed by the judging on show in the headliner, Queensberry Promotions leader, Frank Warren claimed he was “dumbfounded” how his client, Fury, only received the nod on four scorecards from the officials.

“I’m dumbfounded,” Frank Warren told TNT Sports. “They [the judges] gave him (Tyson Fury) four rounds out of the 12 rounds, which is impossible. I mean, I’ve been around a long time and I know I’m biased, but one judge didn’t give him any round from round six onwards. Not one round, look. How can that be? That’s impossible. And the same with the other judge here. They give him one round at the last at the last six and the same here with this guy. It’s crazy, you know, and I’m not, I’m calm and collected. I’m not screaming and shouting. That is a nonsense. Everybody along that front row there, including, and their places were long as pipes, the management of Usyk and everybody along the (front and Oscar De La Hoya and I had him winning by three, four rounds.”