Bellator champ spurns PFL leader’s message: ‘I want to leave right away’

Bellator MMA featherweight kingpin, Patricio Pitbull has grown tiresome with an alleged lack of traction on a PFL (Professional Fighters League) debut fight — and it appears the Brazilian is no longer willing to wait around to land one, pleading with executive, Donn Davis for his release as soon as this week.

Pitbull, a former two-division Bellator MMA champion and a steadfast talent amongst the promotion’s featherweight division, has been out of action since he featured at the Bellator Champions Series 1 back in March of this year, landing a third round knockout win over Jeremy Kennedy to rack up another successful title defense.

And this month, talk has been rife amongst a slew of Bellator MMA champions, including UFC alum, Corey Anderson, and both Patchy Mix, and the aforenoted, Pitbull, who sought some information on their future in the PFL — with the trio awaiting fights with the Davis-led promotion.

Patricio Pitbull seeks PFL release this week amid links to UFC move

Releasing a post on his official X account this week, Davis promised that come next year, each and every fight under the PFL banner will receive at least two fights in the SmartCage, however, Brazilian star, Pitbull echoed calls for his release, amid heavy links to a potential UFC transition.

“PFL has ALWAYS provided all fighters 2 fights a year … When we acquired Bellator THEY had ZERO fight events scheduled for their Bellator 210 fighters in 2024. @PFLMMA stepped in and did best we could for them in 2024 … 2025 ALL fighters again [two emoji] fights a year!” Donn Davis posted.

As far as PFL providing everyone 2 fights this year, I really hope that’s what’s gonna happen and not because many more will be cut.



I want PFL to succeed, it’s good for the sport and for fighters.



That said, I want to leave right away. Can we agree to it this week? (2/2) https://t.co/Zvx4NS45H8 — Patricio Pitbull (@PatricioPitbull) December 19, 2024

