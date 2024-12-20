Bellator champ spurns PFL leader’s message: ‘I want to leave right away’

ByRoss Markey
Patricio Pitbull

Bellator MMA featherweight kingpin, Patricio Pitbull has grown tiresome with an alleged lack of traction on a PFL (Professional Fighters League) debut fight — and it appears the Brazilian is no longer willing to wait around to land one, pleading with executive, Donn Davis for his release as soon as this week.

Pitbull, a former two-division Bellator MMA champion and a steadfast talent amongst the promotion’s featherweight division, has been out of action since he featured at the Bellator Champions Series 1 back in March of this year, landing a third round knockout win over Jeremy Kennedy to rack up another successful title defense.

patricio Pitbull

And this month, talk has been rife amongst a slew of Bellator MMA champions, including UFC alum, Corey Anderson, and both Patchy Mix, and the aforenoted, Pitbull, who sought some information on their future in the PFL — with the trio awaiting fights with the Davis-led promotion.

Pitbull
Pitbull Freire

Patricio Pitbull seeks PFL release this week amid links to UFC move

Releasing a post on his official X account this week, Davis promised that come next year, each and every fight under the PFL banner will receive at least two fights in the SmartCage, however, Brazilian star, Pitbull echoed calls for his release, amid heavy links to a potential UFC transition.

READ MORE:  Paul Hughes scraps plans for Conor McGregor to corner him in PFL title fight: 'I'm not gonna pursue it'
Donn Davis PFL
Photo By Tim Wheaton

“PFL has ALWAYS provided all fighters 2 fights a year … When we acquired Bellator THEY had ZERO fight events scheduled for their Bellator 210 fighters in 2024. @PFLMMA stepped in and did best we could for them in 2024 … 2025 ALL fighters again [two emoji] fights a year!” Donn Davis posted.

“As far as PFL providing everyone 2 fights this year, I really hope that’s what’s gonna happen and not because many more will be cut,” Patricio Pitbull posted in response on his X account. “I want PFL to succeed, it’s good for the sport and for fighters. That said, I want to leave right away. Can we agree to it this week?”

READ MORE:  Is Team Khabib offended by Merab Dvalishvili's trash talk? MMA coach offers sobering comments

Site Manager & Editor: MMA reporter based in Ireland. Follow along at @Ross_Markey on Twitter for all the latest news, fight announcements, opinion, and feature pieces.

Latest Posts

Latest Posts