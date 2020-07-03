Conor McGregor Reacts To The Passing Of Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov

Spread the word!













Former dual weight UFC champion Conor McGregor has spoken out for the first time since the passing of Abdulmanap Nuramgomedov, the father of his greatest rival Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Nurmagomedov Sr. died on Friday after several months of battling health complications brought on by the coronavirus. The 57-year-old first fell ill in April with pneumonia-like symptoms but COVID-19 was not confirmed. The renowned MMA coach told media he was feeling fine after his health scare but then his condition quickly deteriorated. Nurmagomedov was sent to a Russian military hospital for further treatment, it was there he tested positive for the coronavirus before suffering a heart attack brought on by the disease. He appeared to be on the mend after awaking from his medically induced coma but it has now been confirmed he was unable to overcome the illness.

Since news broke of his death the MMA community has united to mourn the tragic passing Nurmagomedov who will be sadly missed. McGregor is the latest MMA star to pay his respects to Abdulmanap and send his condolences to the Nurmagomedov family, he wrote on social media.

“The loss of a father, a coach, and a dedicated supporter of the sport. Condolences and rest in peace Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov.”

UFC lightweight champion Nurmagomedov had the most bitter built-up in MMA history to his fight with McGregor. The undefeated Russian went on to beat ‘Notorious’ via fourth-round submission at UFC 229 in October 2018. Post-fight both men and their entourages continued to brawl in some of the ugliest scenes in the sports short history.

Since UFC 229 Nurmagomedov Sr. attempted to mend the fractured relatiohsip between his family and the Irish superstar, even taking to social media to invite McGregor to their home, he wrote.

“Distinguished guests, I invite again to the tournament our close friend [actor and former UFC fighter] Oleg Taktarov and McGregor. I said that I forgive him [for all the insults], it’s important to be kind-hearted!”

Everyone at LowKickMMA wants to join Conor McGregor in sending our condolences to the Nurmagomedov family during this difficult time.