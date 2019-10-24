Conor McGregor Reacts To News Of Nate Diaz Pulling From UFC 244

Spread the word!













Nate Diaz is out of UFC 244 and unsurprisingly, longtime rival Conor McGregor had some things to say about it.

On Thursday, Diaz announced the bombshell news that he would be pulling out of his UFC 244 headliner with Jorge Masvidal on November 2 after an adverse finding in his test stated he had elevated levels.

He would deny it and claim he would not be fighting until the issue was resolved. And as it stands, it appears that the bout is off. McGregor — who is currently in Russia for a whiskey tour — reacted to the news by stating that he was the only BMF in the game in a now-deleted tweet:

“There’s only one Bad Mother F*cker in this game and he is the weight jumping, sport crossing, country invading, whiskey drinking Irish animal typing this tweet right now,” McGregor wrote. “Right here from his presidential suite at the Ritz Carlton in downtown Moscow. See you all soon.”

The Irishman would later tweet Diaz’s name along with his teammates Gilbert Melendez and Jake Shields. He would follow it up by tweeting Khabib Nurmagomedov’s name as well as two of his teammates in Zubaira Tukhugov and Islam Makhachev:

Gil. Jake. Nate — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) October 24, 2019

Zubaira. Islam. Khabib — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) October 24, 2019

It’s unclear what McGregor’s intentions are with those two tweets.

As for UFC 244, it appears as if Leon Edwards is the frontrunner to replace Diaz and face Masvidal.

