Former dual-weight UFC champion Conor McGregor has spoken out for the first time since Khabib Nurmagomedov’s retirement from MMA was confirmed.

McGregor wished Nurmagomedov a happy retirement while also taking a dig at his biggest rival.

“Happy retirement kid, smell ya later,” McGregor wrote on social media. “Never forget who came in the game and made ye. Straight from my big Irish balls. Remember folks, if you hate cutting weight so much, all you have to do is move up a division.

God bless.”

‘The Eagle’ first announced he would be walking away from the sport in October after beating Justin Gaethje at UFC 254.

Dana White has been trying to get the undefeated Russian to reverse his decision ever since. Last night the UFC president admitted defeat.

“29-0 it is. He is officially retired,” White wrote on Twitter. “It was incredible to watch you work thank you for everything and enjoy whatever is next my friend.”

He is 💯 officially retired. It was incredible to watch you work @TeamKhabib thank you for EVERYTHING and enjoy whatever is next my friend. pic.twitter.com/QeoSP12zw2 — danawhite (@danawhite) March 19, 2021

Nurmagomedov also took to social media to confirm the news.

“It was a good dinner with some great people,” Khabib wrote. @danawhite thank you so much brother and the entire @ufc team for the opportunity to prove myself, you guys have changed many live forever because of this sport 👊 Dana – I’ll never forget your attitude towards me, my father did not forget and my sons will remember you. Today there was a real conversation between real men. Also thank you to all team, sparing partners and all fans. I hope you will accept my decision and understand me.”

