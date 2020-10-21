It wouldn’t be a Khabib Nurmagomedov fight week without Conor McGregor putting himself in the headlines.

Nurmagomedov takes on Justin Gaethje in a lightweight title unification clash in the UFC 254 headliner on Saturday. It’s a fight McGregor is keeping a close eye on especially as he has designs on facing the winner.

And following the first faceoff between Nurmagomedov and Gaethje in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday, the Irishman took to Instagram to post a photoshopped image of himself in the background.

“Look out! It’s the Gucci Mink Pimp on his Lamborghini Yacht!”

The second image features a member of Nurmagomedov’s entourage who took part in the post-fight brawl with McGregor at UFC 229. It is notably a picture of the bruise he received after taking a punch from McGregor.

It’s clear that McGregor is hoping for a rematch with Nurmagomedov. Whether “The Eagle” gives it to him remains to be seen — and that’s even if the former two-weight champion goes on to defeat Dustin Poirier in a proposed January 23rd fight.

Nurmagomedov clearly feels he closed the chapter on his rivalry with McGregor after submitting him in their fight two years ago. McGregor, though, doesn’t seem to be giving up on a rematch just yet.

Do you think we’ll ever see a rematch between these two?