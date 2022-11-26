Conor McGregor reacts to Artem Lobov suing him for $30 million: “Artem is a rat.”

Former UFC champion, Conor McGregor reacts to former training partner Artem Lobov suing him for millions of dollars.

It was recently announced that former UFC fighter, Lobov would be suing McGregor, claiming he was owed some money from the Irishman’s whiskey brand, Proper No.12.

The Whiskey would be launched in 2018 and McGregor and his business partners would sell their shares in the brand for a reported $600 million. McGregor would have taken home at least $100 million from the deal.

Lobov is suing for 5% of the sale or $30 million, claiming that he was the one to come up with the idea for the whiskey and that he had already turned down $1 million from McGregor.

“The selling point of my book will be the Proper 12 whiskey story. A few people know, but this was actually my idea. I was the person who came up with the idea to do a whiskey for Conor,” Lobov revealed to talkSPORT.

“Once the deal was ready, Lobov continued. “I went to Conor and I said ‘Conor, I have the deal ready for you. This is going to be a billion-dollar deal, no messing here.’ I’m not sure if he took me seriously or not at the time with the billion dollars.” (H/T MMANews)

Conor McGregor reacts

Posting a voice note to Twitter, McGregor gave his first response to the incident following it becoming public knowledge. He can be heard singing: “Artem is a rat.”

McGregor and Lobov’s relationship goes back many years with the pair training together at SBG Ireland. Lobov can be seen in a lot of old footage from McGregor’s rise through the promotion, with McGregor also coaching the Russian on the Ultimate Fighter.

In fact, it was due to the pair’s close bond that the infamous dolly incident kicked took place, after Lobov was confronted by Khabib Nurmagomedov.

