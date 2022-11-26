Conor McGregor unleashes tirade on Anthony Smith: ‘Keep my name out of your f*cking mouth pr*ck’

Former duel-weight UFC champion, Conor McGregor has unleashed an expletive-filled tirade aimed at one-time light heavyweight title chaser, Anthony Smith, questioning his own leg injury suffered in July, as well as claiming the Nebraska native has brought nothing to the sport.

McGregor, a former undisputed lightweight and featherweight champion under the banner of the UFC, has been sidelined from active competition since July of last year, fracturing his left tibia and fibula in a first round doctor’s stoppage TKO loss to Dustin Poirier.

As for Smith, the veteran light heavyweight contender has yet to return to the Octagon since July of this year, suffering a leg injury en route to a TKO loss to incoming UFC 282 headliner and vacant title challenger, Magomed Ankalaev.

Smith has since been booked to headline a UFC Fight Night billed card in March of next year against recent UFC 281 big-winner, Ryan Spann.

Conor McGregor blasts UFC light heavyweight challenger, Anthony Smith

Calling into question why McGregor has yet to be tested by USADA (United States Anti-Doping Agency) since the third quarter of last year, Smith claimed to be “bothered” by that fact, leading to a brutal tirade from the Dubliner.

“This rat spoke to (Chris) Weidman who’d the same horrific injury and is having severe complications still, is bothered that I was able to heal/return to a normal way of life,” Conor McGregor tweeted. “He, like many other rats in this game, would be happier if I wasn’t able to play with my children the same again.”

“The audacity of this loser!” Conor McGregor tweeted. “@lionheartsmith (Anthony Smith) you’re a loser. The % of the bones joining back after a break like this is so low. You think I give a f*ck about anything else. I am the most tested fighter all time in combat sport. I give everything to this game. You – Nothing!”

“I thought you broke your leg yourself in your last fight lol you little dope,” Conor McGregor tweeted. “You embarrassment of a man! Keep my name out of your f*cking mouth. Pr*ck.”

Sharing footage of Smith walking from the Octagon with a limp following his UFC 277 loss to Ankalaev, McGregor poked fun at the veteran light heavyweight challenger.

“Hahahaah walk it off you little tick,” Conor McGregor tweeted. “Broken leg my b*llox. Embarrassing!”

Wishing luck to former middleweight champion, Chris Weidman amid his brutal leg fracture also suffered last year, McGregor also claimed himself, Weidman, and former UFC champion, Anderson Silva have dealt with an injury as severe as theirs.

“Everything was fully disclosed before I began,” Conor McGregor tweeted. “The state of allowance for athletes to recover from injuries as horrific as the one I overcame must be assessed. My thoughts are with Weidman and Anderson Silva. The 3 of us, and only us, know the severity of this injury.”