Conor McGregor reacts to Islam Makhachev’s Fifth-Round submission of Dustin Poirier at UFC 302

Unsurprisingly, Conor McGregor took to social media immediately following Saturday’s main event clash between lightweight titleholder Islam Makhachev and Dustin Poirier.

The Diamond’ nearly took Makhachev the distance in their UFC 302 headliner, but in the end, the ‘Dagestani Destroyer’ was able to secure a submission victory in the fifth and final round to retain his title. The victory likely set the stage for Makhachev to go for a second strap.

Meanwhile, Dustin Poirier’s future was left up in the air. Speaking with Joe Rogan, Poirier suggested that his latest title fight could very well be the final fight of his career, though he did leave the door cracked open in case something exciting comes along.

Perhaps that something could be a fourth meeting with the Irish megastar.

“I’ll get back to ya’s tomorrow,” McGregor wrote on X.

Could we still see Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier 4?

It’s not exactly clear if the Irishman is referring to Makhachev or Poirier, but a majority of fight fans in the comments believe McGregor is referring to another meeting with ‘The Diamond.’

‘The Notorious’ first went toe-to-toe with Poirier at UFC 178 nearly a decade ago. McGregor scored a first-round knockout over the Lafayette, Louisiana native smack dab in the middle of a run that would ultimately lead to his history-making matchup with Jose Aldo a year later. McGregor and Poirier wouldn’t run it back until 2021 when Poirier evened the series via a highlight-reel-worthy KO in the second round.

Poirier essentially won the trilogy six months later at UFC 264 when McGregor broke his leg in the opening round. Of course, ‘Mystic Mac’ is not content to leave things as they are.

Perhaps McGregor vs. Poirier 4 will come to fruition, depending on how things shake out when the former two-division champ returns to the Octagon on June 29 for a long-awaited showdown with former Bellator MMA champion ‘Iron’ Michael Chandler at UFC 303.