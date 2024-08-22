Conor McGregor’s pub wins Best Food Of the Year award

Former two-weight UFC champion, Conor McGregor continues to scoop prizes despite his sidelined from mixed martial arts competition, with his public house in his native Dublin: The Black Forge Inn winning an award for the Best Food of the Year at the Bar of the Year awards in Ireland.

McGregor, a former undisputed lightweight and featherweight champion under the banner of the organization, has been heavily linked with a return to action before the end of the year, namely on the final flagship event of the annum at UFC 310 in December — taking on Michael Chandler in a rescheduled pairing.

Sidelined for more than three years, McGregor, 36, most recently fractured his left tibia and fibula in a first round doctor’s stoppage TKO loss against Dustin Poirier in the main event of UFC 264.

And earlier this summer, Conor McGregor was forced to withdraw from a UFC 303 main event fight with Chandler during International Fight Week, after fracturing a toe in the weeks ahead of the bout.

Conor McGregor pub scoops national food award in Ireland

However, as far as former title challenger turned analyst, Chael Sonnen is concerned, he doesn’t envision McGregor making a return this year, instead revealing talks are underway for him to compete in January.

“I’m hearing the organization would like him (Conor McGregor) to fight in California in January, I can’t confirm that for you but I would like to say this one thing Daniel (Cormier), as long-winded as I’m being,” Chael Sonnen said on Good Guy/Bad Guy. “I believe him. I believe that he wants to fight. I believe that he is going behind the scenes, see he loves to feint power — he loves to let people know it’s all my decision.”

And away from the action, McGregor revealed this week on social media how his public house in Dublin, The Black Forge Inn had scooped the Best Food of the Year award at the national Bar of the Year annual awards in his native country.

“YES!!!,” Conor McGregor posted on his Instagram account. “Our @theblackforgeinn has just won GOLD for best food at the @baroftheyear__ awards! I am so beyond incredibly proud of our culinary team and the entire team who are all instrumental in making this dream win a reality for us! Thank you all and enjoy the celebrations and thank you so much our loyal patrons who visit from all over the world to see what we are about! We love you all! THE BLACK FORGE FOREVER!”