Chael Sonnen outlines Conor McGregor’s comeback attempts: ‘He loves to feint power’

As far as former UFC star, Chael Sonnen is concerned, former two-weight champion, Conor McGregor may be serious regarding his impending return to action, however, is falsely portraying that he pulling the strings when he returns — rather than promotional brass.

McGregor, a former undisputed featherweight champion and lightweight gold holder, was slated to headline UFC 303 in a three-year-plus hiatus snapping return to the Octagon back in June, taking on Michael Chandler in a return to the welterweight limit for the Dublin striker.

Out of action since UFC 264, Conor McGregor most recently took on common-foe, Dustin Poirier in Las Vegas, Nevada — fracturing his left tibia and fibula in an opening round doctor’s stoppage TKO loss as the duo shared the Octagon in a trilogy rubber match.

And forced from a welterweight fight with Chandler earlier this summer due to injury, McGregor fractured a toe on the same foot as his prior leg injury — ruling him out from a comeback.

Chael Sonnen claims Conor McGregor may not fight this year

Targeting a potential December return to action in the main event of UFC 310, McGregor may not get his way according to Sonnen, who says a potential return in January at a pay-per-view event in California may be on the cards as well.

“I’m hearing the organization would like him (Conor McGregor) to fight in California in January, I can’t confirm that for you but I would like to say this one thing Daniel (Cormier), as long-winded as I’m being,” Chael Sonnen said on Good Guy/Bad Guy. “I believe him. I believe that he wants to fight. I believe that he is going behind the scenes, see he loves to feint power — he loves to let people know it’s all my decision.”

“I believe he has humbled himself to say, ‘I need the organization to sign off on this, I’m willing to go,'” Chael Sonnen explained. “And that’s not quite how the story is being told. The story being told that Conor is dangling this, I don’t think so and if you remember all the efforts that he went through just to get on the docket on June 29., he’s doing the same things to get on the docket in December. At a minimum, I do believe he is sincere that he still wants to be on the boys.”