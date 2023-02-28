Conor McGregor’s Whiskey Proper No. Twelve signs partnership with the PFL

Conor McGregor’s whiskey brand Proper No. Twelve Irish Whiskey has announced an official partnership with the Professional Fighters League (PFL).

Whether you like him or not, it is hard to deny that whatever McGregor has turned his hand to, the former two-division UFC champion has found success. In 2018, McGregor launched his whiskey brand Proper Twelve and just three years later, sold a majority share in the business worth up to $600 million.

McGregor has also branched out into making his own stout, Forged Irish Stout, but has also continued to market his whiskey.

Conor McGregor’s Proper No. Twelve signs with PFL

It was recently announced that the Proper Twelve is now the official whiskey partner of PFL Europe, with the promotions CEO, Peter Murray speaking highly of the partnership.

“The Professional Fighters League is excited to partner with Proper No. Twelve Irish Whiskey for the inaugural PFL Europe season, which kicks off on March 25 in Newcastle,” said Murray. “The PFL and Proper No. Twelve both look forward to delivering fans the opportunity to experience the best European MMA compete in the PFL’s true sport season format, with scheduled events in 2023 also to be staged live from Berlin, Paris and Dublin.” (H/T MMANews)

PFL has made major strides in the space, making high-quality signings from big-name stars to surging regional prospects. They also recently announced several European dates, visiting Newcastle on March 25, Berlin on July 8, Paris on September 30, and Dublin on December 8.

Is PFL partnering with Conor McGregor’s Proper 12 a good move?